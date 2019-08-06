In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest shrunk for the second session in a row, this time by around 3.1K contracts. On the other hand, volume reverses the previous drop and rose by nearly 23.8K contracts.

EUR/USD met resistance at 1.1250

The recovery in EUR/USD met a strong resistance in the mid-1.1200s earlier today. The sharp up move on Monday was on the back of declining open interest and volume, showing that the upside could be losing traction in the near term.