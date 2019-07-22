Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk by around 3.5K contracts on Friday, while volume decreased by more than 24k contracts, according to flash data from CME Group.

EUR/USD well supported near 1.1200

Friday’s sell off in EUR/USD was in tandem with declining open interest and volume, allowing for a potential U-turn in the short-term horizon. In the meantime, the 1.1200 neighbourhood continues to hold the downside ahead of the 1.1180 area.