Open interest in EUR futures markets increased by more than 1K contracts on Friday, clinching the second consecutive build at the same time according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same line, volume rose by nearly 53.3K contracts.

EUR/USD could now target 1.1040

EUR/USD continues to edge higher at the beginning of the week and it is now well posed to attempt another test of the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region, all supported by rising open interest and volume.