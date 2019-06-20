According to advanced data from CME Group for EUR futures markets, investors trimmed their open interest positions by nearly 54.5K contracts, the largest single day drop so far this year. In the same direction, volume reversed the previous build and shrunk by more than 77K contracts.

EUR/USD expected to resume the downside

EUR/USD is recovering ground lost in past sessions following the softer mood surrounding the greenback. However, further gains in spot looks limited in light of the sharp drop in both open interest and volume.