Open interest in EUR futures markets rose for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, this time by around 1.7K contracts according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume reversed two consecutive pullbacks and increased by around 47.7K contracts.

EUR/USD faces some consolidation near term

EUR/USD continues to struggle around the 1.1080/90 band amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, the pair could move into a consolidative phase while remains capped by this area in the near-term.