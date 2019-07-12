In light of preliminary data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 3.5K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous build and shrunk by around 21.3K contracts.

EUR/USD upside looks limited

EUR/USD continues its weekly march north fuelled by persistent USD-weakness. The up tick in open interest opens the door for further gains in the near term, although choppy volume warns against the sustainability of such a move. So far, the upside in spot met a tough hurdle in the 1.1280/90 band, weekly tops.