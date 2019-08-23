In light of advanced figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest shrunk for the fourth session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 15.8K contracts. Volume, instead, increased by more than 98K contracts.

EUR/USD some consolidation is not ruled out

EUR/USD continues its march south unabated today. The persistent decline in open interest warns against a deeper retracement while activity in volume remains choppy. That said, while a test of 2019 lows at 1.1026 is not ruled out, the pair could face some near term consolidation ahead of further losses.