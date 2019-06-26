EUR Futures: A deeper pullback remains on the cards

According to preliminary figures from CME Group for EUR futures markets, investors added nearly 800 contracts to their open interest positions, reaching the fourth consecutive build. In the same line, volume went up by almost 58K contracts, reversing two consecutive drops.

EUR/USD now flirts with the 200-day/week SMAs

EURUSD came under renewed downside pressure in past hours on the back of an improved mood around the buck and is now hovering around the mid-1.1300s, where coincide the key 200-day/week SMAs. Tuesday’s down move was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, opening the door for extra losses in the near term.