ECB's Kocher: We don’t actually see that much Euro strength

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) member Martin Kocher delivered remarks on the Euro (EUR) rate in an event organized by the Club of Economic Journalists in Vienna, Austria.

Remarks

Euro rate is not a very good anchor for ECB decision-making.



Exchange rate has been relatively stable lately.



We don’t actually see that much Euro strength.

Market reaction

The impact of ECB Kocher's comments on the Euro (EUR) seems insignificant. As of writing, EUR/USD remains steady near 1.1800 at the time of writing.