Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) hiked its key policy rate 25 bps to 3.60% after the ECB increased its key policy rate 25 bps earlier. EUR/DKK trades close to the central rate. Economists at Danske Bank analyze the pair’s outlook.
End of the hiking cycle
DN hiked its key policy rate 25 bps to 3.60%. The rate increase follows the decision by the ECB earlier, which increased its policy rates 25 bps to 4.00%.
We expect the rate hikes to mark the end of the hiking cycle in the Euro area and in Denmark and next move to be a rate cut in the summer of 2024.
EUR/DKK trades close to the central rate. We expect it to stay here and thus for DN to follow future interest rate changes from the ECB 1-to-1. I.e. we do not expect DN to make any unilateral adjustments of the policy rate spread, which is currently -0.40pp. It means we expect DN to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 3.60% until next summer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2420-25 area, not out of the woods yet
GBP/USD gains some positive traction and moves away from a multi-month low set on Thursday. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains for the GBP.
Gold recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
China: A positive step on the recovery wagon
Asia-Pacific markets are turning surprisingly bubbly, buoyed by a series of economic data releases from China for August that primarily surpassed market expectations. China's August figures revealed that retail sales and factory output exceeded forecasts, painting a positive economic picture.