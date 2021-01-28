EUR/CHF: Upside could struggle around 1.0806 – Commerzbank

Occasional rallies in EUR/CHF are seen struggling just above the 1.0800 hurdle, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/CHF came under pressure yesterday and attention has reverted to the 200 day ma at 1.0736. Intraday rallies are likely to struggle 1.0806 (55 day ma) and failure here will leave the market vulnerable on the downside.”
“Below the market lies the late July, August and September lows at 1.0727/12. Below here sits the November trough at 1.0630.”
“The market has recently stalled at the 1.0858/91 September and December highs, The 1.0891 level guards the June high at 1.0915.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
