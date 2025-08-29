EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro steadies below 100-day EMA, eyes 0.9400 hurdle

EUR/CHF holds modest gains after a two-day rebound, though intraday momentum is fading.

The cross is trading just below the 100-day EMA, with resistance at the 0.9400 psychological mark.

Swiss Franc demand continues to limit Euro upside, keeping the cross locked in consolidation.

The EUR/CHF is trading higher on Friday, although momentum is cooling after touching the day’s peak, with the cross still on track for a second straight day of recovery following a three-day decline earlier in the week. The cross is trading near 0.9358 at the start of the American session, holding just below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The broader picture shows the pair locked inside a multi-month consolidation pattern, with 0.9275 acting as the range floor and 0.9450 serving as strong resistance.

Momentum indicators remain broadly neutral, consistent with the range-bound structure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 48, indicating a lack of conviction. A move above 55 would strengthen bullish momentum, while a drop below 45 could open the way to further losses.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is hovering close to the zero line, with the MACD line marginally above the signal line. Histogram bars are shrinking, reflecting a loss of recent bearish pressure but without strong bullish confirmation. The setup highlights indecision, though a clear push above zero would confirm upside momentum, while a rollover below the signal line could revive downside pressure toward the range floor.

On the downside, immediate support emerges at the weekly low near 0.9320, followed by the lower end of the current range around 0.9275. A break below these levels could reinforce CHF strength and expose the 0.9200 handle. On the upside, initial resistance is located at the 100-day EMA near 0.9373, followed by the weekly high at the 0.9400 psychological mark. A decisive close above that zone would shift focus toward 0.9450, the upper limit of the recent consolidation.