EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Euro trades in fresh 2020 lows vs. Swiss franc

  • EUR/CHF is weakening to fresh 2020 lows this Thursday. 
  • More declines are likely with bears eyeing the 1.0462 level initially.
 

Daily chart 

 
EUR/CHF is trading in a steep bear trend below its main SMAs on the daily time frame. The spot is printing lower lows and lower highs while printing fresh 2020 lows. The overall picture suggests lower prices in the medium-term with bears setting their eyes on the 1.0462, 1.0400 and 1.0337 price levels. Occasional bullish attempts can find resistance near the 1.0550, 1.0600 and 1.0667 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0550, 1.0600, 1.0667
Support: 1.0462, 1.0400, 1.0337
 

Additional key levels

EUR/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0508
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.0517
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0535
Daily SMA50 1.056
Daily SMA100 1.0642
Daily SMA200 1.0789
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0532
Previous Daily Low 1.0515
Previous Weekly High 1.0563
Previous Weekly Low 1.0518
Previous Monthly High 1.0612
Previous Monthly Low 1.0508
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0521
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0504
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0493
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0528
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0539
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0546

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

