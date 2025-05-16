EUR/CHF price analysis: Cross struggles amid mixed technical signals

- EUR/CHF was seen around the 0.94 zone on Friday, with minor gains.
- The cross maintains a bearish bias despite mixed technical signals.
- Key support is clustered below the 0.9350 level, with resistance near 0.9360.
The EUR/CHF pair is navigating a cautious tone on Friday, hovering around the 0.94 zone with modest gains. Despite the slight recovery, the broader technical outlook remains tilted to the downside, reflecting persistent selling pressure that has kept the pair within a tight range in recent sessions. Mixed signals from momentum indicators suggest a complex short-term outlook, reinforcing the cautious sentiment among traders.
EUR/CHF continues to exhibit a bearish overall structure, as suggested by the alignment of its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which all point to downward pressure. These longer-term trend indicators confirm the broader selling bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the 40s, reflecting neutral conditions that align with the current sideways price action. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals a slight buy momentum, contrasting with the prevailing bearish sentiment.
Adding to the mixed technical landscape, the Momentum (10) indicator hovers around the 0 level, suggesting mild buying interest, while both the Ultimate Oscillator (7, 14, 28) and the Stochastic %K (14, 3, 3) rest in the 50s, indicating a largely neutral stance. This combination of signals underlines the current indecision in the market, as traders weigh the potential for a near-term rebound against the longer-term bearish trend.
For now, immediate support is expected around 0.9353, with additional layers at 0.9341 and 0.9334. On the upside, resistance is likely to emerge around 0.9362, followed closely by 0.9363 and 0.9364, potentially capping any recovery attempts in the near term.
Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
