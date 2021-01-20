EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Bears to take advantage of the discount

- EUR/CHF bears waiting to pound on a break of support.
- A daily extension following a health correct could be on the cards.
EUR/CHF is being rejected at key resistance which opens prospects for a downside continuation.
The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at an optimum entry on the 4-hour chart to target a daily bearish extension.
Weekly M-formation
The price has been rejected at the M-formation's resistance and neckline. This offers prospects for a downside extension.
Daily chart
The price has reached the resistance in a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and would not be expected to melt to the downside given the price action.
4-hour chart
The price still has some work to do below current support.
A break of the 20-moving average would likely engage sellers again and a restest of the old support would be expected to act as resistance, offering an optimal entry point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
