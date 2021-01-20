EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Bears to take advantage of the discount

EUR/CHF bears waiting to pound on a break of support.

A daily extension following a health correct could be on the cards.

EUR/CHF is being rejected at key resistance which opens prospects for a downside continuation.

The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at an optimum entry on the 4-hour chart to target a daily bearish extension.

Weekly M-formation

The price has been rejected at the M-formation's resistance and neckline. This offers prospects for a downside extension.

Daily chart

The price has reached the resistance in a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and would not be expected to melt to the downside given the price action.

4-hour chart

The price still has some work to do below current support.

A break of the 20-moving average would likely engage sellers again and a restest of the old support would be expected to act as resistance, offering an optimal entry point.