EUR/CHF: Limited scope for a break higher in the next six months – Rabobank

The euro rallied about 3% against the safe-haven CHF between May and early June, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted hopes of economic recovery. The pair, however, has pared losses over the last weeks and, the FX analysis team at Rabobank, do not see reasons for a break in the foreseeable future
Key quotes
“To a large extent, the amount of FX intervention by the SNB going forward will be determined by the broad tone of risk appetite. As illustrated by the recoveries in global stock markets, risk appetite has strengthened in the recent week suggesting that the safe-haven CHF will have been in less demand.”
“Insofar as the CHF is particularly sensitive to upheaval in the Eurozone, the improvement in the fundamentals behind the EUR has also relieved pressure on the CHF. The EUR has been boosted by the European Commission’s budget proposal which takes a step towards regional debt sharing. In addition, the huge extension of the ECB’s PEPP suggests it is willing to do whatever it takes to chase away fears of fragmentation in the region.”
“That said, this week’s worsening in geopolitical news regarding tensions between China and India and N and S Korea in addition to a rise in Covid-19 cases in various US states suggests there is plenty of scope for another surge in safe-haven buying in the months ahead. For this reason, we see limited scope for EUR/CHF to break higher from recent ranges on a 6-month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.26 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, falling amid concerns about a slow return to normal in the US and the UK, as well as the Brexit deadlock. UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries
EUR/USD is trading down, closer to 1.12. The safe-haven dollar is rising as Florida and Texas reported accelerating coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Tensions between India and China, as well as in the Korean peninsula are elevated.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level
Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.