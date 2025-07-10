EUR/CHF flattens as US Dollar strength and Franc's safe-haven demand weigh on Euro

- The EUR/CHF flattens on Thursday, retreating from early gains as the US Dollar strengthens on solid labor market data.
- SNB officials remain open to further easing, reinforcing the CHF’s strength against both the Euro and the US Dollar.
- The technical outlook remains bearish as EUR/CHF hovers near the lower end of its multi-week range, with 0.9300 acting as critical support.
The Euro (EUR) flattens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, giving up early gains as the EUR/CHF cross edges lower during the American trading hours. After a strong start to the day, the Euro failed to sustain momentum, coming under pressure from broad-based US Dollar strength and stronger-than-expected US weekly labor data, which reinforced the Greenback’s appeal and weighed on the shared currency.
At the time of writing, the EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9314, retreating from an intraday high of 0.9328. Despite the pullback, the cross remains marginally higher, up 0.06% on the day.
The Swiss Franc continues to display broad-based strength this year, with gains not only against the Euro but more strikingly against the US Dollar, where it has appreciated nearly 13% year-to-date. This surge reflects a combination of persistent safe-haven demand amid global trade tensions and deflationary pressures at home.
The difference in monetary policy between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is also playing a big role. The ECB cut rates in June and is likely to pause in July as it deals with trade and geopolitical risks. In contrast, the SNB has been more aggressive, cutting its rate to zero and quietly introducing a negative rate on extra bank reserves. SNB officials have also stated that they’re open to further cuts if necessary. As a result, the Franc remains in demand, supported by both its safe-haven status and the SNB’s ultra-loose policy, putting pressure on the EUR/CHF pair.
From a technical perspective, EUR/CHF remains under pressure, trading near the lower edge of its multi-week consolidation range between 0.9300 and 0.9400. After multiple failed attempts to break higher in June, the pair has drifted lower in July, with the 21-day Exponential Moving Average currently at 0.9352 acting as an immediate dynamic resistance. The recent price action suggests bearish momentum is building, with sellers eyeing a potential breakdown below the key support at 0.9300.
Momentum indicators reinforce the bearish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending downward and currently sits at 42.10, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weakening bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has risen to 21.18, hinting at a developing trend after a prolonged period of sideways movement. A sustained close below 0.9300 would confirm a downside breakout and expose the pair to further losses, possibly toward the 0.9250 area. On the upside, recovery above 0.9350 is needed to shift the near-term outlook back to neutral.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new lows near 1.1650
The selling pressure on the EUR/USD now gathers extra steam and sends the pair to the 1.1650 zone, or two-week lows on Thursday. The surprisingly good weekly readings from the US employment market statistics, coupled with hawkish remarks from the Fed’s Musalem, boost the US Dollar and put the risk complex under further strain.
Crypto market sees $500 million in liquidation as Bitcoin hit record highs amid dovish Fed minutes
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $111,999 on Wednesday amid dovish Fed minutes, fueling wider market optimism. CoinGlass data shows that over $500 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across crypto markets in the past 24 hours.
GBP/USD deflates to two-week lows near 1.3530
GBP/USD is under further downside pressure, falling into the 1.3530 zone on the back of the stronger Greenback and the broad-based cautious stance in the market. Solid US data and supportive Fedspeak allows the US Dollar to pick up further pace, weighing down on the risk-associated universe.
Gold trims gains, holds on above $3,300
Gold reduces its earlier advance and comes close to the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year rates have steadied following a large decline the day before, posing problems for XAU/USD in its bid to climb higher.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.