EUR/CHF extends gains as Swiss CPI stays soft, Eurozone Retail Sales disappoint

- EUR/CHF extends its recovery for a second consecutive day, supported by diverging macro signals.
- Swiss CPI remained unchanged at 0.2% in August while slipping 0.1% on the month, reinforcing disinflation risks.
- Investors now turn to Eurozone Q2 employment and GDP releases on Friday, both expected to show modest growth.
The EUR/CHF pair is attracting fresh buying interest for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the cross edging higher to trade around 0.9381 during the European session. The move reflects a combination of softer Swiss inflation data and weaker-than-expected Eurozone Retail Sales, keeping investors reassessing the monetary policy outlook on both sides.
Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) held steady at 0.2% YoY in August, in line with forecasts but still reflecting persistently subdued price pressure. On a monthly basis, CPI slipped 0.1%, undershooting expectations for a flat reading. The figures underscore the disinflationary environment that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has been battling, reinforcing market speculation that policymakers could lean more dovish if domestic demand weakens further.
In the Eurozone, July Retail Sales dropped 0.5% on a monthly basis, a sharper contraction than the expected 0.2% fall, and a notable reversal from June’s 0.6% increase. On an annual basis, sales rose 2.2%, but this also fell short of the 2.4% forecast and marked a slowdown from the 3.5% growth recorded previously. The breakdown revealed declines in food and fuel consumption, while non-food products managed only a marginal gain. The soft print points to faltering household demand across the bloc, raising concerns about the sustainability of growth as inflation cools and external trade headwinds persist.
For the SNB, the latest CPI release highlights how stubbornly weak price pressure remains, keeping the bank firmly in accommodative territory after cutting its policy rate to zero in June. In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) faces a different challenge as Eurozone inflation edged up to 2.1% in August, with core inflation at 2.3% even as Retail Sales show weakening consumption, leaving policymakers in a cautious wait-and-see approach.
Adding to the picture, Switzerland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in August, reinforcing the view that the labor market remains resilient even as price pressures stay muted. In the Eurozone, attention turns to Friday’s second-quarter readings, where employment is expected to rise 0.1% from the previous quarter and 0.7% from a year earlier, while Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is seen expanding 0.1% on the quarter and 1.4% on the year.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Eurostat on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the Eurozone during a certain period of time. The GDP and its main aggregates are among the most significant indicators of the state of any economy. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 05, 2025 09:00
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 0.1%
Previous: 0.1%
Source: Eurostat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally lower near 1.1650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD edges lower and trades around 1.1650 in the European session after the data from the Eurozone showed that Retail Sales fell more than expected in July. Later in the day, market participants will scrutinize Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change, and the ISM Services PMI releases from the US.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3450 as UK gilt yields push lower
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3450 on Thursday as yields on long-dated UK gilts continue to push lower, easing fears over an extended turmoil in the bond market. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data stand out in the economic calendar.
Gold finds support ahead of $3,500, pares intraday losses
Gold corrected from the record-high it set near $3,580 but found support before testing $3,500. Growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook and trade-related uncertainties help XAU/USD limit its losses as investors await employment-related data from the US.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases
Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered slightly so far this week. Traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data due to be released on Friday, which could influence the Fed monetary policy outlook, keeping crypto markets on edge.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.