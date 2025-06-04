The Bank of Canada announced its latest interest rate decision, leaving its benchmark rate at 2.75%.

The European Central Bank prepares for its rate decision on Thursday, where interest rates are expected to decrease by 0.25%, reducing the benchmark rate to 2%.

EUR/CAD trades flat below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), providing resistance near 1.5632.

EUR/CAD is trading flat in the early hours of the American session on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged at 2.75%.

Following the Bank of Canada’s decision, the pair has continued to trade in a narrow zone, with resistance forming at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.5632 at the time of writing.

As interest rates remain a key driving force behind the exchange rate of many major currency pairs, monetary policy divergence between the ECB and the BoC appears to be largely priced in, with markets focused on the broader economic risks.

Will the ECB cut or hold at Thursday’s rate decision?

After inflation data from the Eurozone showed clear signs of easing on Tuesday, the release of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Wednesday provided a mixed picture about the health of the manufacturing and services sectors across the Eurozone.

Although PMI data from Italy and France came in above estimates, Germany’s data continued to underperform, suggesting that business confidence and the country’s growth outlook remain gloomy.

The Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) PMI reading for May, released on Wednesday, missed the estimate of 48.6, coming in at 48.5, while the HCOB Services PMI came in at 47.1, below the estimate of 47.2. With both readings missing analyst forecasts, Germany’s economy is showing signs of weakening, as confidence in the country has recently taken a strain.

The combination of clear signs of an economic slowdown and slowing inflation is perceived as a warning sign of a potential recession, as consumer spending and demand for goods and services are expected to fall.

For Canada, labour productivity, released by Statistics Canada, fell below analyst estimates of a 0.4% increase in the first quarter, with the QoQ reading printing at 0.2% in Q1.