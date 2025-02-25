EUR/CAD steadies around 1.4900, upside appears due to Trump tariff threats on Canada

EUR/CAD could continue its winning streak as Trump announced to proceed with tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The Euro may face challenges as the absence of a clear majority for any single party threatens to stall growth in the Eurozone economy.

European Central Bank officials remain supportive of a gradual policy easing approach.

EUR/CAD remains steady after registering gains in the previous four consecutive sessions, trading around 1.4920 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The currency cross could further gain ground as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) faces challenges amid a downbeat market sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s announcement to proceed with tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Late Monday, President Trump stated that sweeping US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico “will go forward” when the month-long delay on their implementation ends next week. He claimed that the United States (US) has “been taken advantage of” by foreign nations and reiterated his plan to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs.

However, uncertainty remained as Canada and Mexico intensified negotiations to avoid 25% tariffs on exports to the US, striving to persuade President Trump’s administration that their strengthened border security and fentanyl trafficking measures are effective ahead of the March 4 deadline.

The EUR/CAD cross faces downside risks amid weakness in the Euro (EUR) following the German federal election, where the lack of a clear majority by any single party threatens to hinder growth in an already fragile economy.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), is set to become the German Chancellor after securing the majority of votes. However, he is expected to encounter numerous challenges, including complex negotiations to form a coalition government.

The broader outlook for the Euro remains weak as European Central Bank (ECB) officials continue to favor a steady policy easing cycle. ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch told the Financial Times that while he isn’t pushing for an April pause, rate cuts shouldn’t occur automatically without careful consideration. Additionally, ECB’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau suggested the ECB could lower its deposit rate to 2% by summer, according to Reuters.