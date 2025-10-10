TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/CAD snaps four-day losing streak ahead of Canadian employment data

  • EUR/CAD stabilizes after a four-day losing streak and rebounds to near 1.6240.
  • French President Macron vows to appoint the sixth Prime Minister within two years.
  • Investors await the Canadian employment data for September.
EUR/CAD snaps four-day losing streak ahead of Canadian employment data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The EUR/CAD pair snaps its four-day losing streak and trades 0.13% higher to near 1.6240 during the European trading session on Friday. The cross gains as the Euro (EUR) outperforms its peers after remaining under pressure this week.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.18%-0.03%-0.15%-0.02%-0.02%0.05%-0.26%
EUR0.18%0.20%-0.02%0.15%0.20%0.00%0.02%
GBP0.03%-0.20%-0.20%-0.08%-0.00%0.03%-0.23%
JPY0.15%0.02%0.20%0.22%0.20%0.21%-0.01%
CAD0.02%-0.15%0.08%-0.22%-0.04%0.05%-0.15%
AUD0.02%-0.20%0.00%-0.20%0.04%0.05%-0.21%
NZD-0.05%-0.00%-0.03%-0.21%-0.05%-0.05%-0.28%
CHF0.26%-0.02%0.23%0.00%0.15%0.21%0.28%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Euro remained on the back foot after the sudden resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, which pushed the Eurozone’s second-largest trading economy into a deeper political crisis. Lecornu announced his resignation after failing to persuade his cabinet to support the fiscal budget.

Following the resignation of the fifth French Prime Minister in two years, President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to appoint a new leader by Friday who could push the budget through the legislature, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) exhibits a mixed performance against its major peers ahead of the release of the employment data for September, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Investors will closely track the employment data to get cues about whether the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut interest rates again this year.

Economists expect the Canadian Unemployment Rate to have accelerated further to 7.2% from the prior reading of 7.1%. The economy is expected to have added 5K fresh workers against laying off 65.5K employees in August.

Economic Indicator

Unemployment Rate

The Unemployment Rate, released by Statistics Canada, is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force as a percentage. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labor market and a weakening of the Canadian economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while an increase is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Oct 10, 2025 12:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 7.2%

Previous: 7.1%

Source: Statistics Canada

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD trimmed early losses and trades at around 1.1620 in the American session, establishing fresh daily highs after Wall Street's opening. US indexes collapsed while the USD turned south against European rivals following headlines indicating fresh trade tensions between the US and China. President Trump hints at no more talks with Xi Jinping.

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD changed course in the American session and trades roughly 100 pips above its early intraday low. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure against Sterling Pound amid concerning US-China trade relationship headlines, suggesting US President Donald Trump is ready to halt negotiations amid Chinese conduct on global trade. 

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold changed course and trades at around $4,020, as market participants rushed into the bright metal safe-haven condition. US President Donald Trump announced that "very strange things" are happening in China and claimed that many countermeasures are under consideration against China. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are on the edge of critical support levels.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers