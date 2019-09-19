EUR/CAD downside playing out in continuation trend

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • European Central Bank delivered an inadequate package, BoC on hold.
  • Federal Reserve's hawkish cut exposes the downside in EUR crosses. 

EUR/CAD has lost its footing on a strong Canadian dollar and oil prices following a steady hand fro the Bank of Canada of late, a strong Canadian economy, relatively, and tensions in the Middle East. 

BoC and Oil to support CAD

EUR/CAD is currently trading at 1.4642 and flat in the Asian session, having fallen from a high on the 1.47 handle to a low of 1.4623 overnight. The price of oil has found support at the 200-hour simple moving average around 58 the figure, way off the start of the week's spike highs in the 63 handle following the reports of the Suadi oil facility attack.

However, the US has downplayed the provocations and has expressed an unwillingness to engage in war with Iran and the Saudis are confident that production will be back to full capacity by the end of this month. Nevertheless, tensions and uncertainty are likely to underpin the price of oil and the Loonie

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank delivered an inadequate package in the market's opinion and leaves the door open for further action in due course which should be a weight on the euro, especially following the Federal Reserve's hawkish cut which exposes the downside in EUR crosses. 

EUR/CAD levels

EUR/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4642
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.4657
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4641
Daily SMA50 1.4691
Daily SMA100 1.4836
Daily SMA200 1.498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4704
Previous Daily Low 1.4632
Previous Weekly High 1.4717
Previous Weekly Low 1.4414
Previous Monthly High 1.4998
Previous Monthly Low 1.4578
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4676
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4625
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4592
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4553
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4697
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4736
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4769

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1050 level

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1050 level

The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main DSMAs. The Euro has been in a trading range over the last two weeks as the market participants are waiting for a catalyst.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning. A rising trend-line since August-end, seems to challenge buyers.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stays in negative territory near 108 despite rising US stocks

USD/JPY stays in negative territory near 108 despite rising US stocks

The USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level since early August at 108.48 during the American trading hours on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve refrained from giving any hints regarding the next policy move despite announcing a 25 basis points rate cut.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidating at technical levels awaiting next catalyst

Gold consolidating at technical levels awaiting next catalyst

Precious metals were higher on Thursday. Gold prices climbed from $1,489.13 to $1,504.60. The gold ratio travelled between 83.87 and 84.66 with a bullish bias as the yellow metal surges on. 

Gold News

The Federal Reserve Keeps its Options Open

The Federal Reserve Keeps its Options Open

The Federal Reserve’s two rate cuts in as many months have satisfied market expectations for action and will give the governors time to determine if a full reduction cycle is warranted.

Read more

