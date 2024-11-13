“The eurozone calendar is quite quiet today and US news will drive EUR/USD. A stretched positioning argues for some short-term upward correction in the pair, but as per the USD section above, we don’t expect this to happen today given a still-hot US CPI. Regardless of short-term adjustments, the direction of travel is bearish for EUR/USD, in our view, and we target 1.04 for year-end.”

“In other words, there is not much additional risk premium being added to EUR/USD compared to what rates are suggesting, as markets are doubling down on expectations that the ECB will slash rates more than the Fed ahead of the tariff impact on growth. We are, by all means, in the dovish camp with our ECB call, and actually think markets are still underpricing (30bp) the chances of a 50bp cut in December.”

“Despite the size of the recent EUR/USD drop, we must note that 1.060 is the short-term fair value level implied by short-term rate differentials. The USD:EUR two-year swap rate gap has continued to widen rapidly, and is currently around 185bp.”

EUR/USD has remained under intense pressure from a broad USD rally and may well make a move below 1.06 today if the US core CPI comes in at 0.3% MoM, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

