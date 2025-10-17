TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EU welcomes Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary

EU welcomes Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

A spokesperson from the European Union (EU) said in the European trading session on Friday that the continent welcome meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin over a ceasefire in Ukraine. The IFX has also confirmed phone call between Russia leader Putting and Hungary Prime Minister (PM) Viktor Orban.

Additional Comments

If a proposed meeting between Trump and Putin helps peace in Ukraine, we welcome it.

We are supporting US President Trump in his efforts.

Russian President Putin is under an asset freeze but not under a travel ban.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains calm despite increase hopes of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The major currency pair has surrendered its early gains and trades marginally higher around 1.1700 at the time of writing.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold steadies following good two-way price swings on Friday and trades just below the $4,350 level during the first half of the European session. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week and could extend the recent record-setting run amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are at risk of steeper corrections as the broader cryptocurrency market weakens. The pullback over the last three days has driven the top meme coins to a cliff as support levels turn to lines in the sand.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers