EU to vote next Tuesday to ratify the Brexit traded agreement – RTE

The European Parliament is reportedly said to vote next Tuesday to ratify the EU-UK trade agreement (TCA), RTE reports, citing some unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.
Recall that the EU had requested for another two months until 30 April to ratify the Brexit deal in early February.
In light of the above, the EU Parliament committees on relations with the UK voted last Thursday, in favor of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement, giving a green light for the final ratification.
Market reaction
The pound is unimpressed by the above piece of news, as GBP/USD falls on broad-based US dollar bounce.
At the press time, the cable drops 0.27% to 1.3892, fresh daily lows.
