EU should only agree to Brexit extension if UK has a plan – Germany’s BDI

According to Germany’s powerful BDI industry association’s Managing Director Joachim Lang, the European Union (EU) should not agree to another Brexit extension unless the UK offers a breakthrough to the Irish backstop impasse and a solution to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Key Quotes:

“There must be no free ticket for another delay without a clear roadmap.”

“If the British government submits a further request for an extension of the Brexit deadline under Article 50 of the European Treaties, it must be clear how London intends to avoid a bruising no-deal Brexit.”

“Only then and with credible parliamentary support, would a further delay make sense in our view.”

“A last-minute delay, in particular, is very expensive.”

“The behavior by the British government is disturbing. It’s irresponsible and playing with fire.”