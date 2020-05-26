EU readies to drop ‘maximalist’ approach to fisheries negotiations with UK in Brexit talks – Reuters

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reports that the European Union (EU) is ready to drop its current ‘maximalist’ approach to fisheries negotiations with the UK in the next round of new Brexit talks, starting next week.

The sources said this would be the first major concession from the bloc in talks on their ties after Brexit.

Ahead of another round of EU-UK talks next week, an EU official told Reuters, "There have been hints of a possible reconciliation of approaches.”

"We would be looking to shift on demands to keep everything as is now, a somewhat maximalist opening the position, if the UK also moved from its position of coastal attachment. That's where the room for compromise lies,” the official added.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is nearly one big figure up in the European session, as the pound catches fresh bid-wave on the above report. Broad US dollar weakness is also bolstering the bullish momentum in the cable.

At the press time, the spot rallies 1.12% to fresh two-week highs of 1.2325.

GBP/USD Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2316
Today Daily Change 0.0112
Today Daily Change % 0.92
Today daily open 1.219
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2322
Daily SMA50 1.2272
Daily SMA100 1.2613
Daily SMA200 1.2666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2204
Previous Daily Low 1.2164
Previous Weekly High 1.2296
Previous Weekly Low 1.2076
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2168
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2146
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2208
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2247

 

 

