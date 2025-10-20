EU members states agree to ban imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027 - Bloomberg

Energy ministers from the European Union (EU), in a meeting at Luxemburg on Monday, agree on a joint position to ban imports of gas supplies from Russia by the end of 2027, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the EU receives about 15% of its LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) supplies from Moscow.

After the announcement, Russia oil major Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller comments that Europe may face gas issues if this winter is cold.

Market reaction

The impact remains insignificant on the oil Price. During the press time, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades 0.6% lower to near $56.90.