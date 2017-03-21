EU leaders to meet on April 29 to decide on negotiating lines for Brexit talks - EU's TuskBy Eren Sengezer
The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said that the European Union's 27 leaders will meet on April 29 to agree their negotiating lines for Brexit talks after London sends in a formal notification that it wants to leave the bloc, during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- In view of what was announced in London yesterday, I'd like to inform you that I will call a European Council on Saturday, the 29th of April, to adopt the guidelines for the Brexit talks,
- You know I personally wish the UK hadn't chosen to leave the EU, but the majority of British voters decided otherwise
- We must do everything we can to make the process of divorce the least painful for the EU
- Our main priority for the negotiations must be to create as much certainty and clarity as possible for all citizens, companies and member states that will be negatively affected by Brexit, as well as our important partners and friends around the world