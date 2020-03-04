EU Hogan’s Chief of Staff: UK trade talks ‘off to good start’

EU Phil Hogan’s Chief of Staff comments and says that the UK trade talks are ‘off to good start’. Tat's good news coming from The European Union's trade chief who has been known to be of the view that a US-Britain trade deal would not be agreed in 2020 considering how complicated the EU/UK negotiations will be.
The EU's trade chief warned that UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his plan for a comprehensive UK-EU trade deal by the end of 2020 is "just not possible." Hogan had said that both sides would not have time to reach an agreement on all aspects of the future UK-EU relationship by the end of this year.
FX implications
The focus this month for sterling will be whether the coronavirus can be contained with there being 51 recorded cases and no fatalities to date in the UK, so far. At the same time, weighing the Bank of England, trade negotiations and the UK budget. Froma technical perspective, GBP/USD is en route for a test of Friday's point of control located at 1.2874. Failures to close through here will bring the case for a correction back to Wednesday's point of control at 1.2811 which ties up with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement target of Wednesday's rally between 1.2770 and 1.2817.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
