EU: Consumer Confidence Indicator improves slightly to -13.9 in September vs. -14.6 expected

Consumer confidence in the euro area rose modestly in September.

EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1750.

The Consumer Confidence Indicator for the euro area improved slightly to -13.9 in September's preliminary reading from -14.7, the data published by the European Commission showed on Friday. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of -14.6.

"At −13.9 points (euro area) and −14.9 points (EU), both indicators remain well below their long-term averages of −11.1 (euro area) and −10.5 (EU)," the publication read.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.3% on the day at 1.1734.