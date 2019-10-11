The latest statement is out from the European Commission spokesman, shedding some light on the Barnier-Barclay Brexit meeting.

Key Highlights:

Meeting between Barnier and Barclay was constructive. Barnier and Barclay exchanged Brexit ideas, angles. We are working towards a deal; if there is a will, there is a way.

The GBP/USD pair popped to fresh three-week tops of 1.2549 on the above Brexit- positive headlines.