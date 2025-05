"However, long-term targets are the key factor for longer-term price developments. In this sense, the upcoming discussion on the interim target for 2040 is of great interest. The EU Commission intends to present a proposal on this matter on 2 July, which will include more flexibility for its proposed target of a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990."

"This will reduce the auction supply in the 12 months from September onwards. Nevertheless, according to BNEF, supply is likely to exceed demand again in the current year due to the front-loaded auctions. This is slowing down the recovery of carbon prices, which, at EUR 70 per ton, are nevertheless around EUR 10 higher than at the beginning of April."

"This is primarily attributable to the additional supply of certificates to finance the RePowerEU plan. As a result, at 276 million, more emission allowances must now be transferred to the market stability reserve than in the previous year, when the figure was 266 million."

According to figures published on Wednesday, the number of certificates in circulation (TNAC) at the end of 2024 stood at 1.148 billion, which was actually around 3% higher than in the previous year, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.