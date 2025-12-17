EU accepts deal to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027
The European Union (EU) parliament announces during European trading hours on Wednesday that it has approved a deal to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027.
Market reaction
It is difficult to ascertain the impact of the news on the EUR/USD pair, which is trading lower since the opening. As of writing, EUR/USD is down 0.3% to near 1.1700.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.30%
|0.75%
|0.48%
|0.27%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|0.21%
|EUR
|-0.30%
|0.44%
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|-0.75%
|-0.44%
|-0.27%
|-0.49%
|-0.45%
|-0.46%
|-0.53%
|JPY
|-0.48%
|-0.18%
|0.27%
|-0.21%
|-0.19%
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|-0.27%
|0.01%
|0.49%
|0.21%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|0.00%
|0.45%
|0.19%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|-0.28%
|0.02%
|0.46%
|0.21%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.08%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|0.09%
|0.53%
|0.28%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
