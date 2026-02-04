Silver (XAG/USD) extends its rebound for a second consecutive day and trades around $89.70 at the time of writing, up 5.50% on the day. The white metal benefits from a supportive backdrop marked by renewed geopolitical tensions and mixed US macroeconomic indicators, which revive interest in assets considered safe havens.

Demand for Silver strengthens amid heightened tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, following military incidents reported in the Arabian Sea. This climate of geopolitical uncertainty prompts investors to scale back exposure to riskier assets and reallocate toward precious metals, including Silver, which is traditionally sought during periods of international stress.

The current rebound also reflects a catch-up move after the sharp correction seen recently, when Silver fell significantly from its record highs. That decline was notably triggered by the nomination of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), a development initially perceived as supportive for the US Dollar (USD) given the former central banker’s reputation for a more restrictive policy stance.

On the macroeconomic front, the latest US data released on Wednesday provided indirect support to Silver. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) report shows that private-sector job creation in the United States totaled just 22,000 in January, well below market expectations. This reading confirms a gradual cooling of the labor market, even as wage growth remains relatively stable. Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) held steady at 53.8, slightly above forecasts, though its Employment and New Orders components declined, pointing to some loss of economic momentum.

Against this backdrop, investors continue to expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meetings, while leaving the door open to policy easing later in the year should economic conditions deteriorate further. These expectations cap the upside in the US Dollar and enhance the appeal of Silver, a non-yielding asset that tends to benefit from lower real rate prospects and heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.