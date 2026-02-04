SEK: Riksbank remains vigilant amid economic growth – Commerzbank

The Riksbank has decided to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.75%, citing solid economic growth and rising household consumption. Despite a weak labor market, inflation has reached target levels, allowing the Riksbank to adopt a wait-and-see approach. Commerzbank FX Analyst Antje Praefcke emphasizes the bank's readiness to adjust monetary policy if necessary.

Riksbank's cautious stance on rates

"The Riksbank is vigilant with regard to developments and is prepared to adjust monetary policy if the outlook changes."

"In conclusion, as long as there are no major “ricochets,” i.e., exogenous shocks, and growth and inflation develop broadly as forecast, Sweden's policy rate will remain unchanged in the coming months."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)