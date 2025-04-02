Estimating the impact of US-related uncertainty – Standard Chartered

"We also use two-country structural vector autoregressive (SVAR) analysis to estimate the impact on selected EM economies of rising uncertainty related to US economic policy. The impulse response functions suggest a drop in output and CPI but these are small and short-lived. There is no significant impact on short-term interest rates. Currencies for some economies like Mexico and Indonesia weaken in response to heightened TPU, suggesting other factors, such as central bank credibility, are at play."

"Academic studies suggest three main channels of lower global growth from heightened uncertainty: a fall in trade and capital flows; a fall in business investment; and lower consumer confidence. The recent sharp rise in TPU could potentially reduce global GDP growth by 1.5ppts. However, the impact is likely to be smaller as countries take offsetting measures."

"Trade policy uncertainty (TPU) has risen significantly in recent months and we expect this to persist even after 2 April as countries try to negotiate better deals with the US. The negative impact of tariffs has been well documented. However, it is worth considering the impact of heightened TPU for most economies."

Despite ‘Liberation Day’ announcements, we expect uncertainty to remain high over the coming months. Heightened trade policy uncertainty could potentially lower global GDP by c.1.0-1.5%. Most of this drop would reflect a decline in US output and that of other major economies. The impact on interest rates and exchange rates is insignificant and reflects other factors at play, Standard Chartered's economist Madhur Jha reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.