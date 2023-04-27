Stock Market Report:NASDAQ & NYSE. SP500,NASDAQ 100, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL,Bank of America BAC and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Stock Market Summary: Leading stocks are leading, and the following stocks are following higher and will continue to move to higher price levels.
Elliott Wave Analysis: SP500 and NASDAQ have completed their bullish corrective patterns and we can expect further highs in the next session and Monday.
Trading Strategy: Long side.
Video Chapters
00:00 NASDAQ 100 SP 500
01:02 Apple (AAPL)
09:01 Amazon (AMZN)
12:37 NVIDIA (NVDA)
14:37 Meta Platforms (META)
20:44 Netflix (NFLX)
22:52 Enphase (ENPH)
24:28 Alphabet (GOOGL)
25:03 Microsoft (MSFT)
27:02 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
31:26 Tesla (TSLA)
35:09 Block Inc. (SQ)
35:38 Bank of America (BAC) JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
38:27 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
41:09 Thanks for supporting
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com Level Up - Test the Trial Service!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
