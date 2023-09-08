Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), a prominent player in the global integrated resort industry, has seen its fortunes shift amidst changing landscapes in the world of entertainment and hospitality. This article delves into the present Elliott Wave analysis for the stock, exploring two potential pathways based on Elliott Wave Theory and future prospects. Examining LVS’s daily chart, the rally that commenced in May 2022 unfolded as an impulsive 5-wave advance, reaching $65.5 in May 2023 to mark wave ((1)). Although the year-long rally didn’t surpass the 2018 peak of $81, it created a bullish structure.
LVS is presently engaged in correcting the prior daily cycle within wave ((2)) and initiating an initial 3-wave pullback through a Zigzag structure. This descent, consisting of 3 swings, is targeted towards the blue box area, located at equal legs $49 – $41. At this point, LVS anticipates two potential scenarios:
- A strong and impulsive rebound, enabling buyers to initiate the subsequent upswing within wave ((3)) and potentially break into new all-time highs.
- A corrective bounce that fails to surpass the May peak, followed by another 3-wave descent, forming a larger double-three correction ( 7 swings ) within wave ((2)). Subsequently, the stock may resume its upward trajectory in wave ((3)).
Both scenarios are expected to remain above the 2022 low $28.88 to allow the stock to resume higher within the bullish trend. Investors will be looking to use the High-frequency Blue Box areas where the market is likely to end cycles and make a turn.
LVS Daily Chart 9.7.2023
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 in the American session on Friday as the upbeat market mood reflected by rising US stocks doesn't allow the USD to gather strength. The pair, however, remains on track to close the eighth straight week in negative territory.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The bullish opening in Wall Street makes it difficult for the USD to continue to outperform its rivals and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats to $1,920 area as US yields rebound from session lows
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,920 in the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.25% after spending the first half of the day in negative territory, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.