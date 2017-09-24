Electronic spot Gold slide in Asia to 1289.46 the low, stabilizing back to 1293 from 1297.05 open

Electronic spot Gold slide in Asia to 1289.46 the low, stabilizing back to 1293 from 1297.05 openBy Ross J Burland
Gold consolidated in a relatively wide range throughout the European, London and American closing sessions on Friday between a low of $1,293.38 and a high of $1,294.98 spot.
US Sec of State Tillerson: all options remain if N. Korea executes Pacific test
While ending slightly higher it, in fact, posted a weekly decline of more than 2% and the bears are taking control at the start of a new week. The safe-haven metal dropped from 1299 in electronic trading as markets prefer a risk on profile despite the N. Korea news around the announcements that they will test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean last week.
Gold levels
Gold is in the bear's layer. The bears have pushed the precious metal below the rising channel's trend support line, (23.6 Fibo), around 1323 where its has been trading beneath for all of the last week. The closes below the 1300 level are still significant. 1288 supports for the time being with the 38.2% Fibo level of the rise measured between 1204.81 to 1357.53 at 1299.20 as a near-term target to the upside. Further out, gold bulls need to get back above the double top highs, the 1334 zone.
