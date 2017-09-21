Election Poll: NZ ruling National Party maintains lead

Election Poll: NZ ruling National Party maintains leadBy Dhwani Mehta
The latest opinion poll released by Newshub Reid, showed that the ruling National Party regained lead over the opposition Labour Party in New Zealand’s nation election poll.
New Zealanders head for the polls on Sept 23rd, Saturday.
Key Details:
National 45.8% vs 46% yest
Labour 37.3% vs 37% yest
Green 7.1%
First 7%
Meanwhile, NZD/USD bounces-off a dip to 0.7303 on the poll outcome, now reverting to 0.7330 levels, still down -0.41% on the day.
