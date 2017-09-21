Election Poll: NZ ruling National Party maintains lead

The latest opinion poll released by Newshub Reid, showed that the ruling National Party regained lead over the opposition Labour Party in New Zealand’s nation election poll.

New Zealanders head for the polls on Sept 23rd, Saturday.

Key Details:

National 45.8% vs 46% yest

Labour 37.3% vs 37% yest

Green 7.1%

First 7%

Meanwhile, NZD/USD bounces-off a dip to 0.7303 on the poll outcome, now reverting to 0.7330 levels, still down -0.41% on the day.