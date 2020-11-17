ECB's Visco: Removing stimulus too early risks jeopardising recovery

If the European Central Bank (ECB) were to remove the monetary stimulus too early, that would risk jeopardising the economic recovery, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.

"We should make most of the lessons from the pandemic," Visco added. "We need to contrast the risk of over-indebtedness."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1875, gaining 0.2% on a daily basis.