ECB's Villeroy: Will gradually adjust monetary policy to ensure inflation recedes soon, 2% target met

Bank of France head and ECB governing council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that the ECB will gradually adjust its monetary policy to firmly ensure that inflation recedes soon and stabilises around 2.0% in the medium-term. Villeroy added that this gradual and sequential approach to monetary stimulus withdrawal, starting with tapering, then rate lift-off, then eventually downsizing, is appropriate. We keep full optionality about the speed of this sequence, he added, saying that the ECB will be data-driven.
Market Reaction
The euro has not reacted to Villeroy's latest remarks, which did not reveal anything new on ECB policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 in the early American session as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. The data from the US revealed that Housing Starts and Building Permits rose by 1.4% and 9.1% on a yearly basis in December, respectively.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold advances above $1,820 amid declining US T-bond yields
Gold continues to push higher on Wednesday and trades above $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to have lost its traction following a three-day rally, supporting XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto markets cling to the idea of a bullish breakout
BTC price is slowing down as it sticks close to a crucial support level with no volatility in sight. ETH and XRP are following the big crypto’s lead, showing no directional bias whatsoever.
Microsoft bets big on Metaverse with $69bln deal for Activision Blizzard
The move will give the tech giant access to Activision’s 390 million monthly users and headline franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush. Find out why Microsoft has made this move.