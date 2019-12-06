ECB’s Villeroy: France is resisting the unfavorable environment rather well

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Villeroy de Galhau was reported by Reuters, as saying that France is resisting the unfavorable environment rather well.

As long as we are not at inflation target, must keep accommodative policy.

The ECB can do more if current downturn worsens.

Hasn't yet achieved price stability.

Central bank will keep accommodative policy for as long as needed.