ECB's Vasiliauskas says extraordinary meeting may be called over coronavirus, EUR/USD off the highs

Vitas Vasiliauskas, a member of the European Central Bank, has said that the Governing Council may call an extraordinary meeting to decide on a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Lithuanian policymaker has added that he expects demand-orientated shocks caused by the virus.

EUR/USD has responded by sliding from the three-week high of 1.1027 and retreating toward 1.10. The currency pair has been advancing as the dollar retreating amid growing odds for a rate cut in response to the illness.

The ECB's main lending rate stands at 0% while the deposit rate is at -0.50%. The bank is buying bonds at a pace of €20 billion since November. It may expand its QE program or announce other measures. Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said on Thursday that she does not see an imminent rate cut.