ECB’s Stournaras: Eurozone economy still fragile, no risk of high inflation era

Commenting on the Eurozone economic outlook, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yannis Stournaras said that the “economy is still fragile” while adding that “there is no risk of high inflation era.”

Additional comments

“See no reason to change pace of PEPP purchase programme.”

“Too early to shift from PEPP to APP.”

“Back greening of monetary policy portfolios.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD is off the four-month highs at 1.2263, currently trading around 1.2245, still up 0.26% on the day. Upbeat German data and US dollar weakness underpin the major.