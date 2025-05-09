ECB's Šimkus: Eurozone inflation depends on EU retaliation to the US

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said on Friday that “Eurozone inflation depends on EU retaliation to the US.”
Further comments
- Geopolitics since the starts of the year is bad news for the economy.
- There is downward pressure on inflation.
- Need to watch for China goods rerouting to Europe.
- ECB June projections may be a little bit worse.
- June ECB cut is needed.
- There is no central scenario for ECB rates.
- It's unclear if a post-June cut will be in July or September.
- We are more or less there on inflation.
- Quite high chances we'll be undershooting on inflation.
Market reaction
EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.1246, up 0.16% on the day.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
