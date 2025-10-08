ECB's Rehn: Will stick to meeting-by-meeting and data-driven approach
European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olli Rehn commented on the inflation and interest rate outlook in his speech on Wednesday.
Key quotes
Current situation is good but medium-term downside risks visible.
Downside inflation risks are apparent due, among other factors, to the appreciation of the euro and the stabilization of wage and services inflation.
Will stick to meeting-by-meeting and data-driven approach in setting monetary policy due to uncertainty.
