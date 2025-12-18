Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction ahead of BoE policy decision

GBP/USD consolidates above mid-1.3300s as traders await BoE and US CPI report

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.3310 area, or a one-week low, and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3370 region, down less than 0.10% for the day, as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk and US consumer inflation data.

The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its policy decision later today and is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), following a pause in November. The bets were reaffirmed by softer UK consumer inflation figures on Tuesday, which continue to undermine the British Pound (GBP) and turn out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD tumbles under 1.3400 as soft CPI all but guarantees BoE easing

GBP/USD drops below 1.3400 on Wednesday as the latest inflation report in the United Kingdom (UK) dipped sharply ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision on Thursday. At the time of writing, the pair hovers around 1.3350, down 0.48%.

The US economic docket remains scarce, with Fed officials crossing the wires. Governor Christopher Waller —who would be interviewed by the US President Donald Trump for the top Fed Chair job — said that rate cuts have positively impacted the employment sector. He added that “inflation is unlikely to pick up again,” and that rates are 50 to 100 bps above neutral levels, but there’s no need for immediate rate cuts. Read more...