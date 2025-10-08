ECB’s Nagel: Current monetary policy is appropriate

In an interview with a Greek newspaper on Wednesday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said, “the ECB’s current monetary policy is appropriate.”

“Eurozone inflation is close to the medium-term target of 2%, seen remaining there in the coming years,” Nagel added.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is little impressed by these comments, down 0.33% on the day at 1.1615, as of writing.